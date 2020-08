Or Copy this URL to Share

Lehman Don Dawson, Jr passed away on August 8, 2020 in Sherman, Texas. He was born on September 14, 1939 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas to Lehman Don Dawson, Sr. and Mildred Whitmire Dawson. He was cremated as were his wishes and the family will have a private service at a later date.

