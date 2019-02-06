Lela Hively of Sherman, Texas died February 1st, 2019 at the age of 93 after a brief illness. She was born September 1, 1925 to Ben and Lillie Green in Sherman, Tx. She married Leman Hively on November 6, 1942 in Stafford, Arizona. She worked for a variety of Dry-Cleaning companies for many years, where she finally retired from Acme Cleaners at the age of 89. She was a wonderful woman who never met a stranger and always had a contagious smile that made you smile right back at her. She always loved being with her family and friends, traveling, sewing, going to bingo, as well as going to casinos.

She has a big loving family that will truly miss her. She is survived by her son Dan Hively and wife Judi of Hominy, Oklahoma, son Ben Hively of San Antonio, and daughter Karen Edgett of Sherman. Brothers Wayne Green and wife Sue of Rock Port, Les Green of Sachse, and sister Wanda Henry of Gainesville. She has eleven grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and eight great-great grand children and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents Ben and Lillie Green, husband Leman Hively, and daughter Jane Dunn.

Memorial Visitation will be held on February 9th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary