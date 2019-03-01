Leland Heiskell from Pottsboro, Texas passed away Saturday, February, 2019 at the age of 79.



He was born June 3rd, 1939 in Dalhart, Texas to loving parents Harvey and Ella (Folsom) Heiskell, the baby brother to Dale and sister Patsy. In the summer of 1968 he married Judy Gilbert and they welcomed a daughter and son, Christi and Lance. Leland and Judy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August of 2018.



Growing up, Leland was awarded of the Order of the Arrow of the Boy Scouts of America. Leland served as XIT Rodeo Director from 1976 to 1978. After retiring from a life of farming and ranching, he traveled with his brother Dale across the US as one of the first wave of competitive barbecue teams starting in the late 80s. Leland and Judy moved to Pottsboro in 2003. He loved farming, dogs and a good story. Leland's special gift was making friends everywhere he traveled. His heroes have always been cowboys.



Leland is survived by his wife Judy, children Christi (Young) and Lance (Misty), his brother Dale (Mary Lou) and granddaughter Caroline, brothers and sister-in-laws Kathy and Neil Blanton, Sheila and Jerry Gilbert, Jerry Burling and nieces and nephews and countless friends.



As per his wishes, he will be cremated and a private service will be held with the family at a later date.



As per his wishes, he will be cremated and a private service will be held with the family at a later date.

The register book may be signed and condolences sent to the family online at www.cunninghamfuneralhomesok.com Arrangements are entrusted to longtime friend Carl Cunningham and Cunningham Funeral Home in Colbert, Oklahoma. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019