LENA P. MEAD-TRENT
Lena P. Mead-Trent, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, died on June 8, 2020 at the age of 80.
A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 AM Thursday June 11, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Durant, Oklahoma with Bro. Darel Bunch officiating. Her final earthly resting place will be at the Highland Cemetery in Durant.
Mrs. Trent is survived by her cherished husband, Curtis of the home, children, Randy Mead of Owasso, Oklahoma, and Pamela Willson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, sisters, Delorise Hathway of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Wanda Reese of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Dottie Davis of Yuba, Oklahoma.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
