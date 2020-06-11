Lena P. Mead-Trent, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, died on June 8, 2020 at the age of 80.

A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 AM Thursday June 11, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Durant, Oklahoma with Bro. Darel Bunch officiating. Her final earthly resting place will be at the Highland Cemetery in Durant.

Mrs. Trent is survived by her cherished husband, Curtis of the home, children, Randy Mead of Owasso, Oklahoma, and Pamela Willson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, sisters, Delorise Hathway of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Wanda Reese of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Dottie Davis of Yuba, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store