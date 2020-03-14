Home

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Denison, TX
Interment
Following Services
Lamasco, Texas Cemetery

LENA RUTH (HASSEY) FURRH


1931 - 2020
LENA RUTH (HASSEY) FURRH Obituary
Lena Ruth Hassey Furrh, age 88, of Denison, Texas, passed away on March 12, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison. Lena was born April 4, 1931 in Lamasco, Texas to James and Minnie Hassey.
Viewing will be at Fisher Funeral Home all day Monday, March 16. Visitation with family and friends will be from 6 to 8 pm that day.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 17, at Calvary Baptist Church in Denison at 1:30 pm. Interment at the Lamasco, Texas cemetery will be held immediately following the service.
Lena is survived by four of her six children. Anthony Furrh of Jamul, California; Elaine Lamson of Denison, Texas; Cynthia Morton of Hideaway, Texas; and Eddie Furrh of Denison, Texas, along with 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Lena was preceded in death by the father of her children, Ira Carter Furrh; a son, Larry Furrh; and a daughter, Pamela Furrh.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home located at 604 W. Main St. in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2020
