Lena Ruth Hassey Furrh, age 88, of Denison, Texas, passed away March 12, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Lena is survived by her family, children. Anthony Furrh of Jamul, California; Elaine Lamson of Denison, Texas; Cynthia Morton of Hideaway, Texas; and Eddie Furrh of Denison, Texas, along with 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 17, at Calvary Baptist Church in Denison. Interment followed in Lamasco Cemetery in Lamasco, TX.
Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home located at 604 W. Main St. in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020