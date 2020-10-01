1/
Lenard Dean Garrard Sr.
Lenard Dean Garrard Sr. 74, passed away Sunday September 27th, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Anna Tx.
Lenard was born December 9th, 1945 in San Angelo TX.
He is survived by wife Jo Allison Garrard, one brother, eleven children, many grandkids and great grandkids.
Visitation will be Scoggins Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept 30th, from 6-8pm. 637 W Van Alstyne Tx. Graveside services will be held at 3pm on Thursday, October 1st at Highland Cemetery. 1173 CR 364, Melissa Tx. with Rodney Garrard officiating.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
