LENORA BRIDGES
1974 - 2020
Lenora Faye Bridges, age 46, of Pottsboro, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Lenora was born April 15, 1974 to Janet and William Bridges.
Lenora is survived by her parents William and Janet Bridges of Pottsboro, Texas; sister Rebecca Mullens (Warren) of Sherman, Texas and brother James Bridges (Amy) of Carrollton, Texas; nieces Kirstyn Mullens, Kaelyn Mullens, Tatum Bridges and Thista Bridges and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lenora was preceded in death by her 2 grandmothers, grandfather and brother Nolan Bridges.
Her greatest joy of her life were her nieces, which she lovingly called her "Monsters".
Services will be announced at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Bridges family.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
