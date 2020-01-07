|
|
Lenora Ruth Stone passed away January 3, 2020, at Hays Medical Center, Hays. She was born January 6, 1937, at Blackwell, Okla., to Willard and Pearl (Lippincott) Fuqua. Lenora married J. Nelson Stone March 18, 1972, in Great Bend. Nelson, Sr., passed away April 9, 1985.
Lenora is survived by one son, J. Nelson Stone, Jr. and his fiancée, Shana Persinger of Great Bend; three grandsons, Connor James Stone and Kason James Stone of Great Bend, and a grandson expected in March; 100 year old mother, Pearl (Fuqua) Lippincott of Sherman, Texas; one brother, Kenneth Fuqua of Bells, Texas; one sister-in-law, Rita Fuqua of Cedar Park, Texas; one step-daughter, Phyllis Herrman of Great Bend; and numerous nieces and nephews and step-
grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her father, Willard Fuqua; step-father, Floyd M. Fuqua; one brother, Clifford Fuqua; and one infant sister, Evelyn Mae Fuqua.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Rev. Dick Ogle presiding. Interment will follow at Dundee Valley Cemetery, rural Dundee. Visitation will be noon to 9 p.m. Monday, January 6, and 9 a.m. to service time Tuesday, January 7, all at Bryant Funeral Home.
Memorials have been designated to Kans for Kids or Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020