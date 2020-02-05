|
Lenoye Frey, 81, February 1, 2020 at Denison, Texas. He was born November 14, 1938.
Lenoye is survived by his wife, Jean Frey of the home; son Ronnie Frey and wife, Reba; daughter, Angela Thompson and husband, Steve; three grandsons; special friend, Terry Campbell and numerous other family members.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Durham officiating. Interment will follow in the Denison Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Clardy Funeral Service Chapel.
Arrangements with Clardy Funeral Service, Idabel, OK. (580) 286-4449
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020