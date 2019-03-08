Resources More Obituaries for Leo Gaudet Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leo Peter Gaudet

Obituary Flowers Leo Peter Gaudet, age 77, of Howe, TX passed away at the VA Nursing Home in Bonham, TX on March 4, 2019. Leo was born on October 18, 1941 in Lynn, MA to Yvon Gaudet & Beatrice Bonin Gaudet. He was the oldest of fifteen (15) children. He served as an Elder in the Greater Harvest North Church, Sherman, TX. He also served his country in the US Air Force.

He is survived by a daughter; Lisa Gaudet, two grandchildren; other family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Yvon & Beatrice Gaudet.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX. Officiating will be Bishop Charles and Pastor Rosa Niblet. Family & friends visitation will be one hour prior to service, 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries