Leola Belle Kelley Obituary
Leola Belle (Stockton) Kelley, died Friday January 18, 2019 in Denison.
A memorial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday February 8, at Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home, 2500 W. Modelle in Clinton, Oklahoma.
She is survived by sons Kennie McClure and Basil McClure both of Denison; brother Ken Stockton of Clinton, Okla; six grandchildren and three great-grand children.
Memorials in honor of Belle may be made to GuArdian Hospice, 2009 Independence Dr. #100, Sherman, TX. 75090.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019
