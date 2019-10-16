|
Leola Bowles, age 84, of Colbert, OK, passed away at her residence, with her family near her, on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Leola was born on May 28, 1935 in Woodville, OK to W. A. Henson and Shirley Montgomery Henson. She married Nelson Bowles in Colbert, OK on November 24, 1956. She was a housewife and
enjoyed caring for her family. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Denison, TX. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband; Nelson Bowles of Colbert, OK, her three children; Durene Bayless and husband James of Bells, TX, Teman Bowles and wife Jeanette of Colbert, OK, Moneca Bowles of Colbert, OK, her sister; Nancy Lowery and husband Phil of Gainesville, TX, her brother; John Henson of Denison, TX, three grandchildren; Quincy Bayless of Krum, TX, Toby Bowles of Colbert, OK, Teddy Bowles of Colbert, OK, other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; W.A. and Shirley Henson and her son; Benny Bowles in 2019.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at First
Baptist Church, Colbert, OK. Officiating will be Reverend Randy Lewis. Interment will follow at Garden of Memory Cemetery, Colbert. A family and friends visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 6 – 7 p.m. at American Funeral Service.
Pallbearers will be Bill Busbey, Mike Lievsay, James Bayless, Quincy Bayless, Toby Bowles and Teddy Bowles.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Colbert Senior Citizens Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019