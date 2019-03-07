Home

Leona Welch, 81 died Tuesday March 5, 2019 at her home in Pottsboro.
Mrs. Welch was cremated according to her wishes. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in the Eisenhower Room at the Denison Public Library, 300 W. Gandy in Denison. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home, Denison.
She is survived by her daughters Suzy Mays of Grapevine, Shelly Reedy of Pottsboro, Saleen Hearon of Lindale; and seven grandchildren.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
