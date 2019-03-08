Our beloved mother Leona Welch was called to her heavenly home Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Pottsboro, Texas.



Mrs. Welch was born July 20, 1938 in Tulare, California the daughter of W. W. and Winnie Oleta (Wilcox) Swinney. She was a truck driver, and over her 30 years, she enjoyed traveling and seeing the beauty of America. Leona was an avid reader and loved poetry. Leona was a member and corresponding secretary for Poetry Society of Texas. Leona was honored as Poet Laureate of Texoma 1998. She was the founder and first president of Texoma Poetry Society. She was the head of "Poetry in Schools" project in Texas, and Young Poets of Texoma. Leona served as Past Editor of "A Galaxy of Verse", and past president of the Galaxy of Verse Literary Foundation. She loved her family MOST and enjoyed spending time with them, especially attending bluegrass festivals with her sister and best friend, Betty. Although her passing leaves a void in all of our lives, she will live on forever in our hearts.







Mrs. Welch leaves behind her beloved family, daughters, Suzie Mays and husband, Craig of Grapevine, TX; Shelly Reedy and husband, Billy of Pottsboro, TX; Saleen Hearon and husband, Rickie of Lindale, TX; son-in-law, Ted Lankford of Richardson, TX; grandchildren, Micky Carter of Grapevine, TX; Jessica Whorton of Pottsboro, TX; Eric Robbins of Dallas, TX; Heather Harris of Lindale, TX; David Tabraham of Larue, TX; Samantha Robinson of Lindale, TX ; Charles Robbins of Durant, OK, and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Meleta Lankford, son, Michael Welch, mother, Oleta Hunter, sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Charles Isaacs, sister and brother-in-law, Lorine and Terry Griffith.



Mrs. Welch was cremated according to her wishes. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Eisenhower Room at the Denison Public Library, 300 W. Gandy in Denison.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Poetry Society of Texas, Poetry in Schools program. Mail to: Patrick Marshall, 556 Royal Glade Dr., Keller, TX 76248.



Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com



Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary