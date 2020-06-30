LEONARD WHITFIELD

Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LEONARD's life story with friends and family

Share LEONARD's life story with friends and family

Leonard Hoyt Whitfield Sr., age 65, of Denison, Texas passed away on Thursday June 25, 2020.

Leonard is survived by; son Leonard Hoyt Whitfield, Jr; grandson Austin Allen Whitfield; sister Teresa Whitfield-Stewart (David), brother Charles Whitfield (Tricia), brother Michael Whitfield and step brother Charles Marquart.

Service information will be released at a later date.

Bratcher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store