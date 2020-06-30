LEONARD WHITFIELD

Leonard Hoyt Whitfield Sr., age 65, of Denison, Texas passed away on Thursday June 25, 2020.
Leonard is survived by; son Leonard Hoyt Whitfield, Jr; grandson Austin Allen Whitfield; sister Teresa Whitfield-Stewart (David), brother Charles Whitfield (Tricia), brother Michael Whitfield and step brother Charles Marquart.
Service information will be released at a later date.
Bratcher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.