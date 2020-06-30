LEONARD WHITFIELD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LEONARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Hoyt Whitfield Sr., age 65, of Denison, Texas passed away on Thursday June 25, 2020.
Leonard is survived by; son Leonard Hoyt Whitfield, Jr; grandson Austin Allen Whitfield; sister Teresa Whitfield-Stewart (David), brother Charles Whitfield (Tricia), brother Michael Whitfield and step brother Charles Marquart.
Service information will be released at a later date.
Bratcher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
9034652323
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved