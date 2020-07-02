Or Copy this URL to Share

Leonard Hoyt Whitfield Sr., age 65, of Denison, Texas passed away on Thursday June 25, 2020.

Leonard is survived by; son Leonard Hoyt Whitfield, Jr; sister Teresa Whitfield-Stewart (David), brother Charles Whitfield (Tricia), brother Michael Whitfield and step brother Charles Marquart.

A celebration of life for Leonard will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Waterloo Lake, Denison, Texas. A cremation will occur.

Bratcher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store