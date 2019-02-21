|
|
Leroy Collum, age 90, of Sherman died Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
A gathering of friends and family to celebrate his life will be 1 p.m. Friday at the Lit'l Store, 722 South Rusk, Sherman.
Leroy was born in Maude, Oklahoma to parents Marion and Maggie Collum. He married Ada M. Glover March 27, 1948 in Sulphur, Oklahoma. They have been married for 70 years.
In his early years Leroy worked of OG&E (Oklahoma Electric), then later he was a carpenter for the remainder of his life.
He is survived by his wife Ada; four children, Roy Collum and wife Carol, Allen Collum and wife Shirley, Delene Burroughs and husband Wayne, and James Collum and wife Tammy; seven grandchildren, Tammy, Carol, Tim, Mark, Michael, Matthew, Aaron and Chris; eight great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; and sisters Mavis Kirk and Nolene Purcell. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Grady; sisters Ruby, Essie, Bula, Lola, Ermalene, and Audrey.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019