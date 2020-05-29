Leslie Bassham, 86, of Savoy, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman at 2:00pm to celebrate his life. Bro. James Seigler and Bro. Chris Merritt will be officiating. Music will be provided by Brent Fralicks. There will be no formal visitation; however, Mr. Bassham will be available for anyone wanting to pay respects on Friday, May 29 at Dannel Funeral Home from 2:00pm until 5:00pm.
Leslie Bassham was born on October 15, 1933 in Gladewater, Texas. His parents were Louise Thomas and Ray Bassham. The family moved to Sherman when Les was 6 weeks old. He was raised in Sherman and graduated from Sherman High School in 1953. He was drafted into service during the Korean War in the United States Army. Upon returning home, Les received his Associate's Degree from Arlington State College, currently the University of Texas at Arlington. He spent most of his working career with Western Union and retired at age 54. Leslie was able to pursue his real love full time, farming and ranching. He loved his land and his cattle and was his happiest when he was with his family, taking care of his cattle or on his tractor.
Leslie was married to Theresa Goolsby Bassham on August 14, 1970 after his wife, Patricia Giles Bassham died in a fatal car wreck in 1968. He lived the rest of his life in Savoy, Texas.
His greatest blessings in life were his three sons: Leslie Dwain, Gary Lynn, and L. Alan Bassham. They blessed him with three precious daughters in law: Ginger, Penny, and Lori. Then from these marriages he was blessed even further with six living grand children: Jennifer Blackburn and husband Brad, Michelle, Chris, David, Shannon, and Matthew Bassham. Four great grandchildren: William, Brandon, Brinley, and Brody. Each one of these were the light of his life.
Les was a Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church of Savoy. The morning of May 27, God took him to his eternal home. We rejoice as we know he did when his loved ones welcomed him Home. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters and friends. Once again he can be with his son Alan and his first born granddaughter, Amy. Leslie will be greatly missed.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com.
Leslie Bassham was born on October 15, 1933 in Gladewater, Texas. His parents were Louise Thomas and Ray Bassham. The family moved to Sherman when Les was 6 weeks old. He was raised in Sherman and graduated from Sherman High School in 1953. He was drafted into service during the Korean War in the United States Army. Upon returning home, Les received his Associate's Degree from Arlington State College, currently the University of Texas at Arlington. He spent most of his working career with Western Union and retired at age 54. Leslie was able to pursue his real love full time, farming and ranching. He loved his land and his cattle and was his happiest when he was with his family, taking care of his cattle or on his tractor.
Leslie was married to Theresa Goolsby Bassham on August 14, 1970 after his wife, Patricia Giles Bassham died in a fatal car wreck in 1968. He lived the rest of his life in Savoy, Texas.
His greatest blessings in life were his three sons: Leslie Dwain, Gary Lynn, and L. Alan Bassham. They blessed him with three precious daughters in law: Ginger, Penny, and Lori. Then from these marriages he was blessed even further with six living grand children: Jennifer Blackburn and husband Brad, Michelle, Chris, David, Shannon, and Matthew Bassham. Four great grandchildren: William, Brandon, Brinley, and Brody. Each one of these were the light of his life.
Les was a Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church of Savoy. The morning of May 27, God took him to his eternal home. We rejoice as we know he did when his loved ones welcomed him Home. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters and friends. Once again he can be with his son Alan and his first born granddaughter, Amy. Leslie will be greatly missed.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 29, 2020.