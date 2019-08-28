|
Leslie C. Ross, 81, of Sherman transferred to the Church Triumphant on March 13, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Les gifted his remains to Southwest Medical School for the benefit of medical studies and Alzheimer's research. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Howe.
Les was born January 14, 1938 in Aquilla, Texas to Floy and Herman Ross. He graduated from Waxahachie High School earned a music degree from Texas Christian University, and a Masters Degree in Education Administration from West Texas State University in Canyon. Les served multiple school districts around Texas as an educator. He was a band director in Boyd, Del Rio, Olton, Hillsboro, Petersburg, Mission, Saginaw Boswell, and Lockney. He served as a principal in Petersburg, the Director of Special Education Services for the Caprock Co-op (Floydada, Lockney, Petersburg, Jayton), and retired from Sherman ISD as their Special Education Director and Principal of the Fred Douglas School. Retirement did not fully occupy his time, so he went back to work and commuted to Madill, Oklahoma where he served as their band director and finally their Director of Special Education.
Les is preceded in death by his parents, Floy and Herman Ross, his son, Brian Ross, his grandson, Evan Ross, and his nephews Brent and Jason Ross.
Les is survived by his wife of 28 years, Kristine Ross of Sherman; his sons, Scott Ross of Montgomery, Jason Bean of Sherman, Jeremy Ross and his wife Jincy of Granbury; grandsons, Brennan and Brett Ross; his brother, Bob Ross and wife Gwynn of Flower Mound; and several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Les also leaves behind a whole host of friends who were his extended family, neighbors, and fellow educators from the band world and the community of special education.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dallas or North Central Texas branches of the (), Cooks Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, or the local charity of your choice.
The family wishes to thank the staff and residents of Focused Care of Sherman, Home Hospice of Grayson County and the friends and family who have loved and supported us through this journey.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019