Leslie Enos Wines, age 78, of Denison, Texas passed away on Saturday June 27, 2020 at his home. Leslie was born January 15, 1942 to Veatrice and Wilbur Wines.
A visitation for Leslie will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home, with the family present from 6-7pm. A chapel funeral service will occur Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison. A private family burial will be held after the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leslie's memory may be made to Colbert United Methodist Church, https://www.colbertunitedmethodistchurch.com/.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Wines family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.