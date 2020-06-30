LESLIE ENOS WINES
Leslie Enos Wines, age 78, of Denison, Texas passed away on Saturday June 27, 2020 at his home. Leslie was born January 15, 1942 to Veatrice and Wilbur Wines.
A visitation for Leslie will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home, with the family present from 6-7pm. A chapel funeral service will occur Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison. A private family burial will be held after the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leslie's memory may be made to Colbert United Methodist Church, https://www.colbertunitedmethodistchurch.com/.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Wines family.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
