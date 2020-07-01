Leslie Enos Wines, age 78, of Denison, Texas passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home. Leslie was born January 15, 1942 to Veatrice and Wilbur Wines. In 1975 the Wines family moved from Beloit, Kansas to Cartwright, Oklahoma.
He retired after 48 years of service with Denison Herald and the Herald Democrat in the pressroom. He was an avid fisherman and hunter that had a passion for the outdoors. Leslie was a member of the Mason Lodge 403 out of Denison, Colbert Lodge #8 and York Rite. He had a love for his family and friends and cherished his lazy days with Snoopy.
Leslie is survived by his wife, Judy Cessnun Wines; son Mark Wines (Misti); daughters Becky Wines, Lori Walston, and Candi Schnitker (Kevin); sisters Sherry Bridges (Windy), Ida Bridges (Harlan). brother Bud Wines (Vickie) grandchildren; Carter, Brittany, Payton, Michael, Jordan, Alex, Brittany, Angie, Adam and Justin and last but not least, his loving Beagle Snoopy.
Leslie was preceded in death by his parents and sister Viola Wines.
A visitation for Leslie will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home, with the family present from 6-7pm. A chapel funeral service will occur Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison. A private family burial will be held after the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leslie's memory may be made to Colbert United Methodist Church, https://www.colbertunitedmethodistchurch.com/.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Wines family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 1, 2020.