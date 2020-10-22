1/1
LESLIE V. PARKER
SHERMAN–Leslie V. Parker (Les) age, 76, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was an avid fisherman and loved to go to Kansas on pheasant hunting trips. He began a long career working for the City of Richardson Fire Service in April 1966 and retired in 2001. After retirement he had plenty of time to fish and enjoy his family, and friends.
Leslie is survived by his wife Sally, his three children and their families: Brian Parker and wife Deborah of Sherman, Cindy Parker, and husband Scott, of Sherman, Barry Parker, and wife Jessica of Plano.
He was very blessed with seven grandchildren; Kait Thomas and husband Nick of Fort Worth, Dillon Parker of Sherman, Heather MaClellan and husband Derek of Sherman, Koby Parker of Sherman, Beth Hawk and husband Tyler of Denison, and Piper and Tripp Parker of Plano; four great grandchildren, Huntley, Colson, and Adley Parker of Sherman and Wyatt MaClellan of Sherman, Best Kids a Papa could have. He is also survived by two sisters, one brother in law and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his doctors and nurses at UTSW for their wonderful care, and support from his friends.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday October 27, 2020 2:00pm at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. Pastor Bobby Hawkins will officiate.
A private burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Sherman.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society.
The online register can be singed at www.waldofuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 22, 2020.
