WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Leslie Wayne Inman


1941 - 2019
Leslie Wayne Inman Obituary
Funeral services for Leslie Wayne Inman will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 1 in the Chapel on the Hill at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Rev. Danny Wood will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Mr. Inman, 78, passed away Saturday, October 26 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Les was born May 22, 1941 in Sherman to the late Leslie and Ruby (Binion) Inman. He graduated from Sherman schools in 1959 and served in the US Air Force. On June 18, 1971 he and Jean Sinclair were married in Sherman. Mr. Inman worked for Southwestern Bell for 33 years as a cable-splicer. In retirement, he enjoyed drinking coffee and telling stories with his friends.
Mr. Inman is survived by his wife, Jean of Sherman; daughter, Kathy Peden and husband Brad of Denison; grandson, Justin Wyatt and wife Ashley of Haslett; great-grandchildren, Cadence
and Colby; and brother, Terry Inman of Dallas. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Sherman Baptist Church or to the . The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019
