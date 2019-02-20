|
Pastor Lester Ames, 90, of Calera, Oklahoma, died Sunday February 17, 2019 in Durant, Okla.
A celebration of life will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, at Victory Life Center, in Durant with Bro. David Sanders officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home, Durant, Oklahoma. Please leave message of condolences at www.holmescoffeymurray.com .
He is survived by his wife Louise Ames of the home, sons Jimmy Ames of Branson, Missouri, Steve Ames of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, and Michael Tucker of Calera, Oklahoma.; daughter Tina Bounds of Gunter, Texas. sixteen grandchildren. and nineteen great-grand children; brothers JC Ames of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Harold Ames of Bethel Acres, Oklahoma.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
