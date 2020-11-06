1/
LESTER D. JONES
Lester D Jones, age 99, of Bonham, TX, passed away at Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Mr. Jones was born on September 23, 1921 in Oklahoma to Sidney Marshal Jones & Lula Mae Branch Jones.
He is survived by his sisters; Juanita Rollins of Bennington, OK & Monie Allen of Bennington, OK, other extended family and many friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Wade Cemetery, Wade, Oklahoma. Interment will follow. Officiating will be Richard Gage.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 6, 2020.
