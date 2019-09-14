Home

Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
3653 W. Market St.
Akron, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
West Hill Baptist Church
605 N. Revere Rd.
Akron, OH
Lester G. Nabors Obituary
Lester G Nabors, was born on April 16, 1923 in Gordonville. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps on September 30, 1942. Lester met his beloved wife of 74 years through Betty's brother Melvin Hightower who also enlisted in the military. Betty and Lester wrote letters over the next three years while he was flying 35 bombing missions over Germany with his B-17 crew on the 'Lucky Lady'. They were married on September 3, 1945 and made their home in Sherman, while Lester attended Austin College and earned a degree in chemical engineering. After completing a graduate degree with Texas Tech he began a distinguished career with Phillip Petroleum where he was part of team to patent carbon black in the tire manufacturing process and moved to Akron, OH.
Lester is survived by his wife, Betty; their children, Susan (John) Costonis, Phillip (Margaret) Nabors, Larry (Lynn) Nabors; siblings, Albert (Wilma) Nabors, Thelma Brown, Edward Nabors; In-laws, Gary (Betty Ruth) Hightower, and Annette Sides; numerous niece and nephews; nine grandchildren (Susan's) grandchildren Ashly (Brad) Madden, Evan Forgue; (Phillip's) Marcella Kanfer Rolnick, Abraham and Gabe Nabors; (Larry's) Michael, Mathew, Josh, Jake; seven great-grandchildren, (Susan's) Lillian and Abby Madden, (Phillip's) – Mayer, Hesh, Lev and Pella, (Larry's) – Scottie
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 14, 2019
