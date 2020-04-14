|
|
February 14, 1934 – April 11, 2020
Leta Imogene Kerley Cunningham, 86, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Leta was born February 14, 1934 in Elizabeth, Arkansas - the daughter of Grover and Bessie Bean Kerley. She was baby 8 of 11 for this large family that soon after moved to Denison, Texas. She graduated from Denison High School in 1952 and Draughon's Business College, Dallas, Texas. She retired in 1995 after a 40-year career of Federal Civil Service including positions at Perrin AFB; Bonham, Texas VA; and Paris, Texas SSA.
She is the widow of Ray Cunningham, Sr. who preceded her in death June 27, 2011 after 57 years of marriage. Post retirement, she and Ray worked together in his insurance business. They had a great time traveling the countryside, meeting new people and eating sack lunches. They loved their church families and many friends from both Denison and Paris, Texas.
Survivors include one son, Dale Cunningham and wife, Dawn of Denison; one daughter, Terri Woods of Dallas; five grandchildren, Jessica Ratterree and Logan Woods, both of Dallas and Drew, Doyle, and Blake Cunningham, all of Denison. Her first great grandchild, Josephine, was born this year on Leta's February 14, 2020 birthday.
A small private service will be conducted at this time, out of concern for the national COVID-10 emergency.at 1:00 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park, 5805 Texoma Parkway, Sherman, Texas, under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 14, 2020