LETA EMBRY

Leta May Embry age 76 passed from this life, Sunday July 5, 2020 at TMC Hospital in Denison, Texas. Mrs. Embry was born December 11, 1943 in Denison, Texas to Claude and Lera Gaines. Leta married Robert Embry, June 1, 1962. They enjoyed 58 years together. She was a faithful member of the Tom Bean Church of Christ, where she taught the ladies bible class. She was loved by all who knew her.
Leta is survived by her family, husband, Robert Embry of Sherman, Texas; sons, Robert Gene Embry and Alice of San Antonio, Texas; Kevin Embry and wife, Tonya of Sherman, Texas; daughter. Carmen Loftice and husband, Jeff of Whitewright, Texas; grandchildren, Kevin Lee Embry of Sherman, Texas; Angel Mowdy and husband, James of Tom Bean, Texas; Bobby Embry, Stacey Embry both of San Antonio, Texas; and Haley Loftice of Whitewright, Texas; great grandchildren, Shain Embry, Brodie Mowdy, Melody Mowdy, and Draven Embry.
Leta was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Embry, parents, Claude & Lera Gaines, brother, Billy Gaines, and grandparents, Roy and May Christ, and Claude and Ollie Gaines.
Graveside service for Mrs. Embry will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Cedar Cemetery in Luella, Texas.
