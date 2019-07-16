Leva Arizona Hamman Briggs, age 97, died at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born August 18, 1921 at Nashoba, Oklahoma to Rebecca Scarberry Hamman and David E. Hamman SR. She married Clydess Norvel Briggs on January 19, 1944 and together they raised three sons.

She had a very full and productive life, graduating from Clayton High School and Southeastern Oklahoma State University. She was a telegraph operator for Southern Pacific Railroad in Toy Nevada. Then she taught school in Allen School, Clebit, OK, Nashoba, OK, Blue Water, NM, and Clayton, OK. After forty one years of teaching, she retired and then opened up her Briggs Income Tax business. The rest of her life was filled with family time, quilting, cooking and visiting with her many friends and former students.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; son, Charles; her parents; sister, Ruby; and brother, David E. JR.

Leva is survived by her sons, Norman (Donna) of Colbert, OK, Coy (Connie) of Justin, TX,; brother, Doyle of Modesto, CA; sister, Vera of Rolla, MO; eight grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

Graveside service will be held at Nolia Cemetery, Nashoba, Oklahoma. 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, with Gary Fuller officiating. Pallbearers will be grandsons; Jeff Briggs, Scott Briggs, Justin Briggs, Joshua Briggs, Zachary Briggs and Kason Krob.

Published in The Herald Democrat on July 16, 2019