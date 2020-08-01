1/1
LEWIS DALE BAUGH
1952 - 2020
Lewis Dale Baugh, 68, of Whitesboro, Texas was called to his eternal home on July 29, 2020.
Dale was born on April 5, 1952 in Wilson, Oklahoma to Lewis Earl and Mary Marie (Umstead) Baugh.
He married Claudia Jo "Jodie" Malone on September 2, 1972 and was married until her passing in 1989.
Dale received a scholarship to college through band for his trumpet playing. He was a graduate of
Grayson County College, Cooke County College and Southwest Oklahoma State University in the field of
Pharmacy. Dale held his pilot's license, was a certified welder, a Mason and a member of the NRA,
He enjoyed riding motorcycles and shooting guns, he loved visiting with family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Colton Baugh and wife, Paige of Whitesboro; grandsons, Lewis Ryan Baugh
of Collinsville; Tyler McAllister and Gage McAllister of Sherman; brother, Rick Baugh and wife, Kim of
El Paso; sister, Venita Moon of Burleson; aunt, Bobbie Neal and uncle, E.J. of Oklahoma City; as well as
numerous nieces, nephews and other loving friends and family.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Jodie Baugh and parents, Earl and Mary Baugh.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Baugh, Ben Baugh, Darrell Watson, Brad Walsh, Brad Butler, and Donnie Watson.
Graveside services honoring Dale will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Larry Arnold. At this time no formal visitation is planned.
All services are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
