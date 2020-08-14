1/1
LEWIS DONAGHEY
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEWIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis Donaghey died on Sunday, August 9 after a brief struggle with pneumonia. Lewis was born in Trenton in 1937 to Elizabeth Wheeler Donaghey and Henry Donaghey.
He graduated from Trenton High School in 1955 and from the University of Texas in 1960, where he met his wife of 60 years, Bonnie Cecelia Trice Donaghey. He was an honor student, President of Alpha Phi Omega and a member of the Silver Spurs service organization.
After a brief time living in Williamsburg, Virginia in the army and in Dallas working for a national CPA firm, he and Bonnie returned to Trenton, Texas and raised two beloved children, Lewis Henry and Lorel Ann.
Lewis served as the president of the First National Bank of Trenton for 50 years, following in his father's and grandfather's footsteps. He worked with his father for 40 years and his son for 25 years. The bank served Trenton and the surrounding communities with honest, local banking services for 120 years.
He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and served in many other capacities. His study of the bible and role in the church was the most important thing in his life outside of his family, who loved him very much.
He is survived by his wife, two children and many cousins, friends and chosen family who will all miss him.
Services will be live-streamed on the First United Methodist Church facebook page at 9:00 am on Thursday August 13, in conjunction with a small, private graveside service for family and close friends, due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 5; Trenton, TX 75490.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Service
09:00 AM
First United Methodist Church facebook page
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved