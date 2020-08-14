Lewis Donaghey died on Sunday, August 9 after a brief struggle with pneumonia. Lewis was born in Trenton in 1937 to Elizabeth Wheeler Donaghey and Henry Donaghey.

He graduated from Trenton High School in 1955 and from the University of Texas in 1960, where he met his wife of 60 years, Bonnie Cecelia Trice Donaghey. He was an honor student, President of Alpha Phi Omega and a member of the Silver Spurs service organization.

After a brief time living in Williamsburg, Virginia in the army and in Dallas working for a national CPA firm, he and Bonnie returned to Trenton, Texas and raised two beloved children, Lewis Henry and Lorel Ann.

Lewis served as the president of the First National Bank of Trenton for 50 years, following in his father's and grandfather's footsteps. He worked with his father for 40 years and his son for 25 years. The bank served Trenton and the surrounding communities with honest, local banking services for 120 years.

He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and served in many other capacities. His study of the bible and role in the church was the most important thing in his life outside of his family, who loved him very much.

He is survived by his wife, two children and many cousins, friends and chosen family who will all miss him.

Services will be live-streamed on the First United Methodist Church facebook page at 9:00 am on Thursday August 13, in conjunction with a small, private graveside service for family and close friends, due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 5; Trenton, TX 75490.

