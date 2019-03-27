|
Lewis Henry Brandy, Jr., 72, a proud member of the Choctaw Nation and resident of Bennington, Oklahoma died Sunday March 24, 2019 at his home.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday March 28 at the Bennington Cemetery in Bennington, Oklahoma with Bro. Lester Tims officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday March 27 at the Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife Wilma of the home; sons Ronald Brandy of Durant, Oklahoma, Clint Brandy of Bennington, Oklahoma, and Stacey Brandy of Durant, Oklahoma; four grandchildren; and sister Geraldine Tipps of Garland, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
