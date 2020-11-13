Funeral Services with Military Honors for Lewis Hutchins, age 83, of Bonham, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Wise Funeral Home. Pastor Kevin Lane will officiate. Burial will follow at Willow Wild Cemetery in Bonham, Texas. Lewis passed away Tuesday evening, November 10, 2020 at Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham, Texas.

Lewis was born on August 16, 1937 in Savoy, Texas, the son of Johnny Calvin Hutchins and Ida Lavonia Statzer Hutchins.

Lewis leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife, Betty Hutchins of Bonham, Texas; son, Steven Lewis Hutchins of Bonham, Texas; daughter, Melissa Carol Barnes and husband Kevin of Rockwall, Texas; 4 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Home on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

