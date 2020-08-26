1/
LEWIS MALCOLM FLEMING
HONEY GROVE–Funeral Service for Lewis Fleming, age 94, will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 2 PM at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove. Officiating will be Rev. Rodney Stanford. Internment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove. He will lie in state during business hours Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2 PM on August 27, 2020. Lewis Malcolm Fleming passed away the morning of August 23, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter Peggy Finney and husband Kimo of Paris, Texas; one grandson, sister Patricia Ann Perkins of Crowley, Texas, and several nieces and nephews.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Lying in State
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Honey Grove
AUG
27
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Honey Grove
AUG
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Honey Grove
