HONEY GROVE–Funeral Service for Lewis Fleming, age 94, will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 2 PM at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove. Officiating will be Rev. Rodney Stanford. Internment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove. He will lie in state during business hours Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2 PM on August 27, 2020. Lewis Malcolm Fleming passed away the morning of August 23, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter Peggy Finney and husband Kimo of Paris, Texas; one grandson, sister Patricia Ann Perkins of Crowley, Texas, and several nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store