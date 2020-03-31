Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Willbarger Memorial Park
Vernon, TX
LILA LEE WAGGONER


1942 - 2020
LILA LEE WAGGONER Obituary
SHERMAN–Lila Lee Waggoner left this earthly life on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her son Aaron Harrison of North Carolina and husband Larry K. Waggoner of Texas. Lila and Larry were married 23 years - Larry was the love of her life.
Lila was born on December 29, 1942, to Paul & Mable McFadden. Lila loved having her nieces and family over at Christmas time as that was her favorite time of year. Lila loved the Lord and proudly displayed it through her words, friendships and smile, which will be missed.
Survivors include twin nieces, Amber Allen (and husband Michael), Brynea Davidson; Great nieces Anna Claire Counts, Christina Helen Overbey (and husband Charles). Lila is also survived by her two great-great nieces, Lou Helen Overbey & Lauren Evelyn Overbey.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home, Sherman, TX. Graveside services will be Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:00am at Willbarger Memorial Park, Vernon, TX
Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted – Matthew 5:4
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 31, 2020
