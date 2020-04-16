|
|
|
Lila Mae Pirkle Northern, age 89 of Denison, TX, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her residence.
Left to cherish her memories are her children; Geary Northern, Timmy Northern & Brenda Mize-Doshier. Her seven grandchildren; her eight great-grand-children; other extended family and friends.
Mrs. Northern was cremated.
Her family is planning a memorial service at a date to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020