LILA MAE (PIRKLE) NORTHERN


1930 - 2020
LILA MAE (PIRKLE) NORTHERN Obituary
Lila Mae Pirkle Northern, age 89 of Denison, TX, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her residence.
Left to cherish her memories are her children; Geary Northern, Timmy Northern & Brenda Mize-Doshier. Her seven grandchildren; her eight great-grand-children; other extended family and friends.
Mrs. Northern was cremated.
Her family is planning a memorial service at a date to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020
