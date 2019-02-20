|
Lillian Earline Brown, age 81, of Whitesboro, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Wilson Jones Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Legacy Pointe Central Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Joe Patterson and assisted by Lyndell Lee. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
She is survived by her son Lynn 'Bubba' Brown of Whitesboro; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters Daloris (Mike) Burkhard of Gainesville and Betty (Gene) Starnes of Whitesboro .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
