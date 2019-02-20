Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Earline Brown

Obituary Flowers

Lillian Earline Brown Obituary
Lillian Earline Brown, age 81, of Whitesboro, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Wilson Jones Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Legacy Pointe Central Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Joe Patterson and assisted by Lyndell Lee. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
She is survived by her son Lynn 'Bubba' Brown of Whitesboro; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters Daloris (Mike) Burkhard of Gainesville and Betty (Gene) Starnes of Whitesboro .
Please sign the online registry at www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.