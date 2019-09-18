|
|
Lillian Francine Allison Jennings of Sherman, Texas was called to her final Home on Sunday, September 15 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Francine (or just 'Fran' to those who knew her well) was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was born on January 17, 1955 in Sherman, Texas to Nolan and Venita Allison. She spent her school years at Howe ISD, and later attended Grayson County College in Denison. Fran worked for years in the healthcare industry, and had recently retired and begun a second career as a
personal caregiver.
On June 6, 1986, Fran married Kenneth Jennings in Howe, Texas. She also had two children, six grandchildren, as well as a small herd of furry four-legged children.
A lifelong resident of Grayson County, Fran was an avid collector of antique glassware. On Saturdays, you'd often find her shopping for hidden glassware treasures at local garage sales and flea markets. She was a lover of animals, especially dogs and cats, and many a stray animal found a free meal (or even a permanent home) with her. She was also a fan of NASCAR racing and Stephen King novels.
Fran is survived by her husband, Kenneth, to whom she was married for more than 33 years. She is also survived by her son, Tim Mitchell and his wife Rachel, and their children, Ryan, Evan, and Kaylee, all of Allen, Texas; her son, Clint Mitchell of Sadler, and his sons Zach and Harley; her mother, Venita Allison of Howe; her brother, Edwin Allison and his wife Marty of Sherman; her parents-in-law, Bill and Juanita Jennings of Howe; sisters-in-law, Carol Mullenix of Whitewright and Beth Comer of Gainesville; as well as dozens of cousins, aunts, uncles, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father Nolan Allison and her grandson Tyler Mitchell.
The family will be hosting a visitation on Wednesday, September 18th from 6 to 7 p.m. at American Funeral Service, at 4312 W. Crawford Street in Denison. A graveside service will be held at Holloway Cemetery in Luella, Texas on Thursday, September 19th at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the or Visionary Home Hospice.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019