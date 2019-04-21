|
Sherman- Funeral services for Lilo Watkins will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 23 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Rob Shepherd will officiate. Mrs. Watkins, 92, passed away Friday, April 19 in Sherman at her home.
Lilo was born March 16, 1927 in Wiesbaden, Germany to the late Herman and Wihelmiene (Belz) Bach. She was a strong Christian lady, who survived living in Germany through World War II. On May 25, 1947 she and Jewerl Watkins were married in Wiesbaden. Lilo retired from Texas Instruments and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Mrs. Watkins is survived by three daughters, Robin Wentworth of Sherman, Sandy Corbitt of Sherman, and Melanie Cogburn and husband Matt of Sherman; eleven grandchildren, Shawna Wentworth, Becky Curtis, Jennifer Specland, Jordan Cogburn, Missy Conaway, Brian Watkins, Ryan Watkins, Leisa Gadek, Karen Talcott, Raymond Corbitt Jr, and Debbie Semidey; and many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, one son Rick Watkins, and one daughter Shirley Blackmore.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019