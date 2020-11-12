Linda Ann McAnaney peacefully entered into her eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Linda was born on August 3, 1943. She was 77. Linda Spradling grew up in Denison, Texas with her brother Hal Spradling; their mother was Ms. Mel Prather of Denison. Linda has one son, Stephen Mc Ananey.
Linda Spradling married David McAnaney of Denison and they continued to reside in Denison until her husband's passing. She then moved to Pottsboro where she continued to live near her son and daughter-in-law until her passing.
Linda was a very loving caring wife, mother, and lady of dignity.
Linda was employed for many years with Southwestern Bell accomplishing many levels of achievement and success until her retirement.
Linda was a very accomplished, inspiring, and aspiring lady who loved many activities with a special affinity for art work. Linda was involved with the Sherman Art League where she devoted much of her time as an active member and artist, and served as president.
Linda was also very active in and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Linda will be greatly missed by all those that knew her as she was a beautiful vibrant lady who easily made friends and lasting relationships with all those she encountered, and was always willing to help others.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sherman Art League or the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Linda is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Stephen and Felicia McAnaney of Pottsboro, TX; her brother Hal Spradling of Toranto, Canada; her nephew Hal Spradling Jr. of Dallas, TX; and her niece Dana Darby of Dallas, TX.
A visitation with family for Linda will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Bratcher Funeral Home, with funeral service to follow at 10:00 AM in the chapel. There are no COVID19 restrictions for this service.
