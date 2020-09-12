Linda and I became sisters when we joined Zeta Tau Sigma back in 1965. She was always curious and adventurous.



I fondly remember visiting her in Germany , West Point, and Oklahoma, always encompassing fun and laughter. As a professional storyteller, and I have shared the odyssey of getting to Germany, which began with stolen airline tickets in New York, and ended with her warm hug as her little dog, Payday, relieved himself on my shoes.



I can see her ever ready smile, hear her laugh, and wish she were here. I'm glad we stayed in touch and enjoyed visits in FL and a short one when she drove to Dallas to go out for dinner. Even then we had an adventure when we got lost and neither of us could figure out how to use our phones to give us directions.



Most of all, I remember her loving heart. Our world was blessed by her presence. She certainly blessed me with her loyal friendship.

Maureen

Friend