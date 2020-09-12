Linda B. Westall, 74, passed from this earth to the arms of Jesus on September 11, 2020, in Mansfield, Texas. She was a resident of Leonard, Texas.
Linda was born on June 14, 1946, in Paterson, New Jersey, to Robert and Lola Wheaton Westall. She graduated from Ramapo Regional High School in 1964, and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Trenton State College in 1968. Linda was a member of Zeta Tau Sigma sorority.
Linda fulfilled her dream of becoming an elementary school teacher and taught for over 30 years, serving in school districts in Germany; Lawton and Blue, Oklahoma; and Denison, Texas. In 2010, she retired from teaching fourth grade at Mayes Elementary School in Denison ISD after 21 years of service in the district.
Linda is dearly missed by son Robert and spouse Becky Brown of Leonard, Texas, son Brian and spouse Casey Graham Brown of Mansfield, Texas, grandchildren Ragan Brown, Caroline Graham Brown, and Camilla Graham Brown, extended family members, and many wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lola Westall, granddaughter, Amanda Rose Brown, grandson, Joshua Robert Brown, and special friend, Avery "Red" Franklin.
A lover of animals, especially her miniature schnauzer Stormy, Linda's passions included teaching, fighting for the underdog (often literally in her work with animal rescue organizations), and sharing her love of learning with others, especially her grandchildren.
Linda was comical, always up for an adventure, and might get you in trouble if you sat next to her during a faculty meeting. Her ringing voice and boisterous laugh will be missed.
A graveside service will be held in her memory on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. near the south entrance of Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider making a donation to the Durant Animal Rescue Alliance, P.O. Box 103, Durant, OK 74702 or to the Denison Education Foundation, Denison ISD, 1201 S. Rusk, Denison, Texas 75020.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com