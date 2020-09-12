1/1
LINDA B. WESTALL
1946 - 2020
Linda B. Westall, 74, passed from this earth to the arms of Jesus on September 11, 2020, in Mansfield, Texas. She was a resident of Leonard, Texas.
Linda was born on June 14, 1946, in Paterson, New Jersey, to Robert and Lola Wheaton Westall. She graduated from Ramapo Regional High School in 1964, and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Trenton State College in 1968. Linda was a member of Zeta Tau Sigma sorority.
Linda fulfilled her dream of becoming an elementary school teacher and taught for over 30 years, serving in school districts in Germany; Lawton and Blue, Oklahoma; and Denison, Texas. In 2010, she retired from teaching fourth grade at Mayes Elementary School in Denison ISD after 21 years of service in the district.
Linda is dearly missed by son Robert and spouse Becky Brown of Leonard, Texas, son Brian and spouse Casey Graham Brown of Mansfield, Texas, grandchildren Ragan Brown, Caroline Graham Brown, and Camilla Graham Brown, extended family members, and many wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lola Westall, granddaughter, Amanda Rose Brown, grandson, Joshua Robert Brown, and special friend, Avery "Red" Franklin.
A lover of animals, especially her miniature schnauzer Stormy, Linda's passions included teaching, fighting for the underdog (often literally in her work with animal rescue organizations), and sharing her love of learning with others, especially her grandchildren.
Linda was comical, always up for an adventure, and might get you in trouble if you sat next to her during a faculty meeting. Her ringing voice and boisterous laugh will be missed.
A graveside service will be held in her memory on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. near the south entrance of Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider making a donation to the Durant Animal Rescue Alliance, P.O. Box 103, Durant, OK 74702 or to the Denison Education Foundation, Denison ISD, 1201 S. Rusk, Denison, Texas 75020.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Memories & Condolences
September 11, 2020
Linda and I became sisters when we joined Zeta Tau Sigma back in 1965. She was always curious and adventurous.

I fondly remember visiting her in Germany , West Point, and Oklahoma, always encompassing fun and laughter. As a professional storyteller, and I have shared the odyssey of getting to Germany, which began with stolen airline tickets in New York, and ended with her warm hug as her little dog, Payday, relieved himself on my shoes.

I can see her ever ready smile, hear her laugh, and wish she were here. I'm glad we stayed in touch and enjoyed visits in FL and a short one when she drove to Dallas to go out for dinner. Even then we had an adventure when we got lost and neither of us could figure out how to use our phones to give us directions.

Most of all, I remember her loving heart. Our world was blessed by her presence. She certainly blessed me with her loyal friendship.
Maureen
Friend
