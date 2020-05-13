|
|
|
Services for Linda Baugh Tschoepe of Wade, Oklahoma, will be held in Bokchito, OK at 2 on Thursday, May 14th. Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday May 13th at Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
Linda died on Sunday May 10, 2020 at her home at the age of 73.
Linda's nephew, Pastor Ronnie Ball will officiate the service.
Survivors include spouse Randy Allen, three children Dena Hall, Kenneth Reed, Jeffrey Reed, brother, Jake Baugh, 6 Grandchildren and 4 Great grandkids.
In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to help cover funeral cost.
Governor Stitt's 77 County referendum states for Oklahoma:
Due to the COVID-19 virus the following applies as of March 26,2020. There will be no congregate gatherings of 10 or more individuals allowed. This includes visitations, funerals, burials or any gatherings conducted in our community. We will do our absolute best to work with each family in a way that provides a high level of service and care. We appreciate our communities.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home www.holmescoffeymurray.com A live feed of the service will be available on our funeral Home face book page.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 13, 2020