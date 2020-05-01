|
Linda was born March 10, 1949 in Whitesboro, Texas to David Ulmer and Nona (Cravens) Ulmer. She was the seventh of eight children. She left this world April 29th at her home, surrounded by family.
Linda attended school in Sadler, Texas and Sherman, Texas. She worked several jobs in her life, but the most rewarding was the 13 years she spent at Tom Bean ISD working in the cafeteria. She always loved the children and they were all special to her.
She married Mike Morgan on Friday the 13th of September in 1968. It was always their lucky day.
She loved to laugh, cook, and work in the yard. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved her brothers and sisters and her church family so much.
She is survived by her husband Mike Morgan of the home; sons, Jimmy Morgan and wife Wendy, Mark Morgan and wife Ginger; six grandchildren, Emily, Alli, Kacie, Haley, Justin and Faith, or otherwise known as "Mamaw's Angels"; sister, Norma Jean Hazelwood; brothers, Glen Ulmer, Don Ulmer and wife Nelda, and Jerry Ulmer and wife Carolyn; brother-in-law, Thomas Jones; sisters-in-law, Kay Turner and Marilynn Saunders and husband Larry and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Rachel Jones and Wanda Wilkerson; brother, Sonny Ulmer; sister-in-law, Patsy Ulmer and brothers-in-law, Bobby Hazelwood and John Morgan.
Linda's favorite verse was 2 Corinthians 4:16-18. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Luella First Baptist Church. Private family services will be held at Akers Cemetery and a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 1, 2020