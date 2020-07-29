LINDA CAVENDER

VAN ALSTYNE–Linda Jaqueline "Jackie" Cavender entered eternal life on Sunday July 26, 2020. Jackie was the youngest of 7 children born to Leo Bush and Eula Catherine Barbee Bush on January 23, 1938 in the Sedalia community southeast of Van Alstyne, Texas. Jackie graduated from Van Alstyne High School in 1955.
Jackie married her high school sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Wayne Cavender on April 24, 1957 in Durant, Oklahoma. They celebrated 63 years together last April 24th. Together they raised their daughter Cathy. Jackie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Jackie began working at LTV in Grand Prairie, Texas after graduating from high school. In 1957 she moved closer to home and began working for Lewie & Lavender Wholesale Grocers in Sherman, Texas where she remained for over 30 years until their closing. She then worked for Benton Insurance in Van Alstyne until her retirement. Jackie was a member of the Sedalia Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Van Alstyne all her life.
Jackie is survived by her husband Bob of Van Alstyne. Daughter Cathy and husband Richie Bell of Van Alstyne. Granddaughter Lauren Bell of Van Alstyne. Sisters June Whitaker of Van Alstyne and Dean Barry of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Sister-In-Law Frances Bush of Whitewright. Nephews Randy Bush of Whitewright, Richard Hill and wife Jenna of Commerce, Robert Dixon and wife Judy of Tom Bean, Mike Dixon of Denison. Nieces Kay Van Loveren and husband Oscar of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Brother Norvell Bush of Grand Prairie. Sisters Yvonne Dixon of Whitewright, Maxine Hill of Commerce and Delores Baxley of Sherman.
Services will be held Thursday July 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Scoggins Funeral Home and Crematory, 637 West Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne, Texas with Reverend Jerry Scott and Reverend Mike Lovely. Interment will be at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Craig Knight, Aaron Knight, Eddie Williams, Beau Williams, Garrett Heinz and Cole English. A come and go visitation will be held on Wednesday July 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. You may sign the online guest book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com