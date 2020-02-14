|
Linda Darlene Kittrell, 72, of Burneyville, OK. was called to her eternal home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Lambert and fiancé Brad Ritchie of Nocona; son, Larry Kittrell and wife, Rachel of Collinsville; son, David Teafatiller and fiancé, Courtney of Marietta; 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brothers, Dan and Judy Mayo, Waymon and Linda Mayo, Ronnie and Betty Ann Mayo, sisters, Joyce and Jackie Crisp, Jean, Roy Jr. and Arlena Crisp as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services honoring Darlene will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020