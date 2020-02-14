Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA KITTRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA DARLENE KITTRELL

Send Flowers
LINDA DARLENE KITTRELL Obituary
Linda Darlene Kittrell, 72, of Burneyville, OK. was called to her eternal home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Lambert and fiancé Brad Ritchie of Nocona; son, Larry Kittrell and wife, Rachel of Collinsville; son, David Teafatiller and fiancé, Courtney of Marietta; 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brothers, Dan and Judy Mayo, Waymon and Linda Mayo, Ronnie and Betty Ann Mayo, sisters, Joyce and Jackie Crisp, Jean, Roy Jr. and Arlena Crisp as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services honoring Darlene will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -