LINDA FITZHUGH ADAIR Obituary
Linda Fitzhugh Adair, 72, died on May 15, 2020.
Linda is survived by her husband George Ray Adair; daughter and son-in-law Lana and Billy Ridenour; 3 grandchildren, one (soon to be) great granddaughter and sister Mary Shock of Denison.
There will be no services at this time. Her husband and daughter invite family and friends to share their thoughts and stories about Linda through commenting on her obituary page on the American Funeral Home website.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 19, 2020
