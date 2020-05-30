Linda Ingram, age 93, of Sherman, went to be with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, on 24 May, 2020 in Richardson, Texas near her family, passing of natural causes.Linda was born in Ravenna, Texas to Albert and Ceferina Rodriguez on 18 March, 1927. She was educated in the public schools in Sherman afterwhich she married Arlon Ingram. She was a sales associate for Dillards for 30 years, retiring at age 79. During her tenure at Dillards, she was recipient of numerous Associate of the Month recognitions as well as annual Dillard corporate awards, acknowledging her for outstanding sales and customer service. However, her greatest joy at work was derived from her personal relationships with customers and work associates.Before moving to be near family, Linda was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Sherman, where she faithfully grew in her personal relationship with her Lord, Jesus Christ.Linda was selfless, freely and lovingly giving of herself and her possessions to family and to friends, often serving as an uplifting spirit during difficult times. Linda's gregarious, generous and loving nature was shared in abundance with her daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren and her family of five sisters, three brothers and their children.Linda is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Arlon; three brothers and four sisters.Linda is survived by daughter Pam Douglas and husband Monte, grandchildren David Douglas and Missy Douglas, all of Lucas, Texas; sister Delores Good of Pennsylvania; sister-in-law June Rodriguez of Sherman and numerous nieces and nephews.Last respects can be offered from 9 a.m. to 4p.m. on Monday, 1 June, at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. In view of social distancing guidelines, reminiscences, comforts and thoughts can be shared with Linda's family at Dannel Funeral Home website:Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 2 June, at Ridgeview Memorial Park, Allen, Texas with Dr. Mike Lawson of First Baptist Church Sherman, officiating. In deference to pandemic social distancing,public addressing will be utilized to broadcast the entire graveside service.Pallbearers will be Lane Aleman, Tony Aleman, Izzy Aleman, Edward Roberson, Steven Roberson. Honorary pallbearers will be Able Aleman, Larry Rodriguez, Charles Bowling, David Lopez, Ken Kerr, Mark Kerr, Robert Kerr, Tom Kerns, Corey Aleman, and Derek Aleman. All arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman."Well done my good and faithful servant!"Matthew 25:23