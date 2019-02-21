Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Harmony Baptist Church - Sherman
Linda J Cross Obituary
Linda J. Cross formerly of Sherman passed away early Friday morning February 15th 2019 at the age of 63 in the UT Southwestern Medical Center – Dallas following a short illness.

Funeral services will be Saturday February 23rd 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Harmony Baptist Church – Sherman. Rev. Clifton Eaton is the Host Pastor.

Public visitation will be Friday February 22nd 2019 from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home. Burial will be in Westhill Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guest book at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019
