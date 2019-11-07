Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Payne Chapel AME Church
Sherman, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Joyce Chapman

Send Flowers
Linda Joyce Chapman Obituary
Linda 'Big Red' Joyce Chapman, 61, of Sherman, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Payne Chapel AME Church in Sherman. Pastor Fred Moss will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Craven's Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by her son, Carlos Chapman; sister, Alice Jones of Sherman; and brothers, Michael Chapman, and Chris Chapman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -