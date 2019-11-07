|
|
|
Linda 'Big Red' Joyce Chapman, 61, of Sherman, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Payne Chapel AME Church in Sherman. Pastor Fred Moss will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Craven's Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by her son, Carlos Chapman; sister, Alice Jones of Sherman; and brothers, Michael Chapman, and Chris Chapman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019